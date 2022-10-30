THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 38

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 39 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THGPF. HSBC downgraded shares of THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 58.00.

THG Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at 0.59 on Wednesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.62.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

