Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 826,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
TIM Stock Up 1.1 %
TIM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
TIM Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in TIM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in TIM by 42.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
See Also
