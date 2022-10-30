Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 3,964,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.9 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TCYMF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

