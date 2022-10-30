Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 3,964,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.9 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TCYMF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.