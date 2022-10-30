Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.11. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.