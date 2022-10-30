TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $883-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.47 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

TriMas Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 274,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,707. TriMas has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $983.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 52.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $353,000.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

