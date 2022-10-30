tru Independence LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 10,708,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,262,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

