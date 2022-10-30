TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.