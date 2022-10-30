U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

USB stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

