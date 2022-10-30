Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

VLO opened at $125.98 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

