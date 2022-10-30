Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Lifted by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.18. 448,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

