Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. 4,651,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

