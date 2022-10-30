Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.53 million and $8.27 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.72 or 0.31469900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02170945 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,884,558.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars.

