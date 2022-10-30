Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $832,358.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Verge has a market cap of $53.35 million and $832,358.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,707.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00269890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00720168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00564657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00231429 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,577,900 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

