VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 49.57%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

