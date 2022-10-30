Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Trading Up 1.1 %

EPA:DG opened at €93.28 ($95.18) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($90.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.98 and a 200-day moving average of €89.60.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

