Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT Raised to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCISY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.17.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.