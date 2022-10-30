Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,380,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.4% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82. The firm has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

