WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WEED Price Performance

BUDZ opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

