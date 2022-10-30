WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WEED Price Performance
BUDZ opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About WEED
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.