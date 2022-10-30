Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. 2,167,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,304. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

