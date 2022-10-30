Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $61.50. 2,167,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,304. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $5,805,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.