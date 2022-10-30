West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WST traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.51. 1,293,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,212. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average is $299.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

