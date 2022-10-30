Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

