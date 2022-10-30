Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and traded as high as C$3.41. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 1,218 shares changing hands.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$115.06 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.