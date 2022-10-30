Wrapped Velas 1-Day Volume Tops $19,840.00 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $90.91 million and approximately $19,840.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.03963108 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $30,781.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

