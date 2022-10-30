WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

WVS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $14.00 on Friday. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

