XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

XBiotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 40.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

