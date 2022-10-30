XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
XBiotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.