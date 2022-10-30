XRP Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $23.16 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.49 or 0.31427512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,240,406 coins and its circulating supply is 50,085,407,159 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is XRP?XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger and positions itself as a “fast and green” digital asset that was built “to be the most practical cryptocurrency for applications across the financial services space.” It offers fast transaction settlements, can handle thousands of transactions per second, and relies on hundreds of validators on its network.The cryptocurrency aims to complement traditional payment methods, and allows regulated entities to follow strict money transmission laws. While more open blockchains like that of Bitcoin (BTC) allow anyone to contribute to the network and validate transactions, the XRP Ledger relies on approved validators.All 100 billion XRP were distributed when the cryptocurrency was created, with some of the tokens going to its creators, and other being sent out through gifts and giveaways. A large percentage of XRP’s supply is held in escrow.Who created XRP?Several individuals were involved in creating the technology behind XRP and the businesses that helped it grow to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen are often credited for creating XRP. These three individuals have notable careers and were also the co-founders of OpenCoin, a fintech firm that rebranded to Ripple.Other notable individuals involved included Stefan Thomas, a Bitcoin Core contributor and former Ripple CTO, David Schwarz, co-author of the Ripple white paper, along with Arthur Britto.Ripple is one of the largest XRP Ledger players and is directly associated with the cryptocurrency. It plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem.What is Ripple’s relation to XRP?Ripple is a for-profit company founded in 2012 under the name OpenCoin. OpenCoin rebranded to Ripple Labs in 2013, before settling on Ripple in 2015. The company’s involvement with XRP is “focused on building technology to help unleash new utility for XRP and global payments.”Ripple promotes and uses the XRP token through its RippleNet product, which the company says offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and makes moving money “faster, cheaper and more reliable.”RippleNet uses XRP to source liquidity for cross-border transactions. Its use eliminates the need to pre-fund accounts and is used by financial giants, including Santander, Bank of America, SBI Remit, Banco Rendimento, and others.Where can you buy XRP?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex, Binance, and FTX. You can find out where to buy XRP on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

