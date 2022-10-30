Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.02.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

