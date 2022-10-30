ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.12. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZIVO Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

In other news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,376.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.