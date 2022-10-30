ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 581,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

CNET traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 42,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.