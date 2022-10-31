1,410 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shopify stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

