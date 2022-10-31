1irstGold Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $63.04 or 0.00307534 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $22,035.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

