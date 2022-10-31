1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at DA Davidson

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SRCE opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 50.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 134.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.