27,365 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 86.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 226,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 128,483 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.77. 681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

