7,940 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 897,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $35.20 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

