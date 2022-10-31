AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.01% of AAR worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

