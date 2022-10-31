AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.01% of AAR worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at AAR
In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
