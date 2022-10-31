Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

