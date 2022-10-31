Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,249 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $286,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.42. 40,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,226. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.28. The company has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

