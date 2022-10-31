AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.2 %

ACRX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

