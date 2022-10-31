AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.2 %
ACRX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
