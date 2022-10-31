Achain Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $2.08 million and $116,400.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006966 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005626 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004813 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

