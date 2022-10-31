Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Achain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $131,614.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007091 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005470 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004373 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.