Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 23.1%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 176,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 103,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of C$17.81 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Further Reading

