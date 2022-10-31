Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.26. The company had a trading volume of 113,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,691. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

