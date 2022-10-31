Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded down $4.98 on Monday, reaching $320.70. 70,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,691. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

