Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $65.11. 5,188,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

