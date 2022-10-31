AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $8.18 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

