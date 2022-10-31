AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 3.7 %

AGNC opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

