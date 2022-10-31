Aion Price Reaches $0.0398 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $418,549.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00132365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00242743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

