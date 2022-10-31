Air Canada (TSE:AC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25, reports. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$19.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.02. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Canada Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.31.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.