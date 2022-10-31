Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.85.

AC stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.53. 1,475,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

